Stormwater Education Programs

This is a list of universities and programs our survey respondents recommended as having good stormwater-related programs or courses (see the full article in the September issue of Stormwater). If you have additional programs to recommend, please leave a comment and a URL below.

All links will open in a new tab.

California State University, Sacramento

College of William and Mary, Environmental Science and Policy

Colorado State University

Lewis and Clark Community College, Illinois

Michigan State University

North Carolina State University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University

Rice University

Southern Illinois University

Temple University Certificate in Stormwater Management

Texas A&M University, Water Management and Hydrological Science

Texas Tech University

Towson University

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of Central Florida

University of Connecticut Center for Land Use Education and Research (CLEAR)

University of Idaho

University of New Hampshire Stormwater Center

University of Texas, Austin

University of Washington Water Quality Program

University of Wisconsin – Madison, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies

Virginia Tech Department of Biological Systems Engineering

Virginia Tech Land Development and Design Initiative

Washington State University

Washington Stormwater Center

Villanova University