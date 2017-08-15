Stormwater Education Programs
This is a list of universities and programs our survey respondents recommended as having good stormwater-related programs or courses (see the full article in the September issue of Stormwater). If you have additional programs to recommend, please leave a comment and a URL below.
All links will open in a new tab.
California State University, Sacramento
College of William and Mary, Environmental Science and Policy
Lewis and Clark Community College, Illinois
North Carolina State University
Temple University Certificate in Stormwater Management
Texas A&M University, Water Management and Hydrological Science
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
University of California, Irvine
University of California, Los Angeles
University of Connecticut Center for Land Use Education and Research (CLEAR)
University of New Hampshire Stormwater Center
University of Washington Water Quality Program
University of Wisconsin – Madison, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies
Virginia Tech Department of Biological Systems Engineering
Virginia Tech Land Development and Design Initiative
SUNY ESF…State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry should be added to the above list. pls/thx! Best regards…