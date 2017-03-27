SWEMA Announces New Board of Directors

ROXBOROUGH, CO – The Stormwater Equipment Manufacturers Association (SWEMA) is pleased to announce a new Board of Directors for 2017 – 2018.

SWEMA Members have elected Derek Berg as President (Contech Engineered Solutions), Fred Kraekel as Vice President (Hydro International), and Dan Fajman as Treasurer (Fresh Creek Technologies). The at-large board members are Ernie Carrasco (OldCastle Precast, Inc.), John Moll (CrystalStream Technologies), Will Harris (Bio Clean Environmental Services, Inc.) and Jeff A. Hite (Rinker Materials).

“SWEMA has accomplished many of its goals since its inception in 2008,” Honnigford commented. “This talented Board of Directors is committed to moving SWEMA forward.”

Formed in 2008, SWEMA is comprised of industry experts who volunteer their time to develop educational programs, standards, guidelines and best management practices for stormwater treatment and management. For additional information, visit: www.stormwaterassociation.com.