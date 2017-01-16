The Strong Company of Pine Bluff, AR, Announces New Appointments

Mike Kappler has been named National Sales Manager for the Strong-Seal System for infrastructure rehabilitation. Kappler joined Strong in 2001 and has served as a territory salesman and regional sales manager.

Emily Lanier has been named Marketing Coordinator and Sales Representative. Ms. Lanier received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and her Master’s Degree in Marketing from the University of Alabama. Her responsibilities include coordinating all marketing efforts for the company and serving as a sales representative for the Strong-Seal family of infrastructure rehabilitation products.

Laurel Maranto has been named National Sales Representative. Mrs. Maranto received her undergraduate degree from Mississippi State University and her Master’s Degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Maranto has national sales and product management responsibility for the Strong-Seal family of infrastructure rehabilitation products.

Jenny Beck has been named National Sales Representative. Ms. Beck received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arkansas. Beck’s primary responsibility will be for sales of the company’s lightweight insulating concrete products along with the Strong-Seal product line.