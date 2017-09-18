AMCS Launches ‘Analytics’ and ‘Digital Engagement’ Solutions

BOSTON–AMCS, the world’s leading application platform provider for the waste & recycling industry, today announced the release of two new key solutions on the AMCS Platform: AMCS Analytics and AMCS Digital Engagement.

AMCS is investing significantly in building a best-in-class cloud platform that will bring together their various capabilities and offerings into a scalable, enterprise-grade solution. This industry specific platform brings together the company’s six core solution ranges: Enterprise Management software, Mobile Workforce, Vehicle Technology, Intelligent Optimization, Digital Engagement and Analytics.

The AMCS Platform is driven by exponential demands from waste companies looking for integrated capabilities to digitize their business and is designed to automate, standardize and optimize all business processes from waste collection to recycling and material trading. The technical architecture is based on the most modern technologies and is built to handle the data and workload volumes of large enterprise customers. The open API’s of the platform have been designed to allow the flexible and seamless integration of our solution into corporate IT architectures.

July 17th Chinese waste officials announced that in response to increasing quality concerns, by the end of the year a very large part of America’s MSW exports would no longer be accepted. Considering that waste materials account for a third of America's exports and lie at the heart of the country's recycling efforts, the effects of the Chinese initiative are bound to be far-reaching. So what are our options? Join us for a free webinar panel discussion with experts from ISRI, SWANA, CalRecycle and Waste Management at 10:00a.m. PST, 1:00 p.m. EST, September 19 as they talk about the impacts and our options for dealing with them.

AMCS Analytics is a Business Intelligence service, including a large set of standard role-based dashboards based on AMCS’s many years of experience working with waste and recycling companies across the globe. AMCS Analytics eliminates the costly and time-consuming tasks of gathering diverse data and allows instant access to meaningful business insights, focusing on the data that can accelerate business performance and avoid revenue leakage. Whether located on-site or in the cloud, the industry centric and intuitive nature of the solution means that businesses of all sizes can benefit without the need for in-house teams, custom data transformations or external BI expertise.

AMCS’s Digital Engagement solution enables operators to better service customers online and build stronger relationships through social media, digital assistants and connected (IoT) devices. Customers will be able to contact their service provider when, where, and however suits them best. In turn, operators will greatly reduce call centre traffic and benefit from a more streamlined, automated and lower cost communication channel. AMCS Digital Engagement solution also offers out-of-the-box customer e-commerce, supplier web portals and provides secure digital payment channels offering customers online payment.

“Today the largest waste companies in the world rely on AMCS Platform and thus depend on us to push the boundaries with every release, to ensure we’re providing what they need to stay competitive,” said Mark Abbas, Chief Marketing Officer at AMCS. “With the expansion of the AMCS Platform, we are building on our strategy to empower our customers with an intelligent platform that will support the ongoing transformation to a more circular economy. Our solutions allow customers to digitize their businesses, enabling them to operate more seamlessly and efficiently.”