Autocar Trucks Announces Customer-Focused Sales Leadership

HAGERSTOWN, Indiana (January 4, 2016) – Autocar Trucks today announced the addition of two senior leaders to support its customers in vocational markets.

Stan Mikalonis joins Autocar as Senior Vice President, Business & Market Development, and will focus on supporting Autocar’s customers in the refuse and recycling markets. Stan brings over 25 years’ experience working with national and regional truck fleets, gained in leadership roles with other major truck OEMs and truck dealers.

Autocar President, Jim Johnston, commented, “Stan is a great addition to the Autocar Refuse team. His extensive knowledge of the refuse industry will significantly expand our capability to help Autocar customers improve their operations and bottom lines.”

Autocar’s refuse customers include many of the largest cities across the United States and Canada, as well as hundreds of public and private refuse collection fleets. In December, Autocar was awarded a contract by the National Joint Powers Alliance® (NJPA) to offer Class 7 and 8 truck chassis to the more than 50,000 government agencies who are NJPA members.

In addition to his professional experience, Mikalonis brings an extensive academic record, including an undergraduate business degree from the University of Central Florida and a Ph.D. in Organizational Management from Capella University.

Also joining Autocar is Chris Petrillo, as Director of Sales for Concrete Pump and Conveyor Chassis. Chris brings his unique experience spanning the concrete industry, starting with his first role in his family’s concrete mixer business. From there Chris advanced to leadership positions with many of the major concrete equipment companies such as Putzmeister, McNeilus, and most recently, Liebherr Concrete Technology.

Eric Schwartz, VP and General Manager of Autocar’s Vocational Truck division said, “We’re excited to welcome Chris to Autocar’s rapidly growing business supporting concrete pumpers. Chris brings unparalleled insight into the concrete industry and is already gearing up for our participation in the World of Concrete show later this month.”

Chris is a Marketing graduate of the University of Notre Dame and earned his MBA in Entrepreneurship and Marketing from DePaul University.