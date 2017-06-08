Bond Street Joins RubiconPro, Providing Flexible Financing to Independent Waste Hauling Companies and Trucking Fleets

Atlanta, Ga. (June 7, 2017) –Rubicon Global announced today that Bond Street has joined as a partner in the RubiconPro consortium buying program, which delivers fuel, equipment, maintenance and financial benefits for independent waste hauling companies and truckers across North America.

Bond Street will be part of RubiconPro Financing, providing flexible financing to help waste haulers and truckers grow their businesses and infrastructure. Bond Street is an affordable option for companies to finance growth investments like hiring additional employees, purchasing inventory or equipment, or even refinancing a business credit card. An online lender, Bond Street provides 1 to 3-year term loans from $25K – $1mm with rates starting at 6 percent.

“RubiconPro Financing further levels the playing field in the waste industry for independent haulers,” said Marc Spiegel, co-founder, Rubicon Global. “We want to help empower these businesses to grow and provide amazing service to all customers in their respective markets. Whether it’s simply growing within a current market or expanding to new markets, we want to make opportunities accessible for haulers.”

Rubicon announced the RubiconPro buying program at WasteExpo in May, with programs initially providing equipment and now financing discounts and benefits for independent haulers and trucking companies across North America. Companies interested in RubiconPro financing options can request more information online at www.rubiconglobal.com/pro. RubiconPro participants receive special discounts on goods and services central to a hauler’s operation such as equipment, fuel, maintenance and tires.

Rubicon’s technology-driven waste and recycling model empowers its network of more independent haulers to compete for customers of all sizes, operate more efficiently, and grow their businesses.

“Like Rubicon, we support small businesses and want to help them compete and win in their industry,” said David Haber, CEO and Co-Founder, Bond Street. “We’ve designed our online loans to be fast and flexible, so that business can make big decisions quickly, knowing they’ll have capital behind them.”

Rubicon is based in Atlanta, Ga. and has offices in Lexington, Ky., New York City and San Francisco, Ca.