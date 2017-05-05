SCWMF Call for Speakers

Southern California Waste Management Forum

2017 Annual Conference and Exhibits

November 8, 2017

Sheraton Fairplex Hotel and Conference Center, Pomona, CA

The Southern California Waste Management Forum (Forum) is a nonprofit, tax exempt organization dedicated to advancing knowledge of the interrelationship between waste management practices and the environment. The Forum’s Annual Conference Planning Committee is soliciting speakers to participate in the Forum’s Annual Conference. Speakers will be part of three-person panels. Each speaker will present for approximately 15 – 20 minutes followed by a Q&A session. Speakers will be responsible for their own travel costs.

The topics to be addressed at this year’s conference will include, but not necessarily be limited to:

Organics: Composting and Processing Solutions

Organics: Education and Compliance

· International Perspectives on Solid Waste Management

Energy Recovery from Solid Waste

Any other relevant solid waste-related topics

Information about the Forum and the Annual Conference can be found on the Forum’s website at: www.scwmf.org

If you are interested in serving as a speaker at our conference, please submit an abstract (500 words or less) or Power Point of your presentation, and a brief professional biography to: info@scwmf.org

The deadline for abstracts is June 14, 2017.