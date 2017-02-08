EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager

The Guam Solid Waste Authority (GSWA) is searching for a qualified individual for the position of General Manager, a full-time position. GSWA currently has implemented curbside, single stream recycling collection, a household hazardous waste facility open five days a week, a new MSW landfill, three convenience centers that incorporate recycling, and bulky waste collection.

Salary is negotiable starting at $125,000 and will be commensurate with experience and qualifications.

For further details on the GSWA, the job overview, minimum requirements, and application process, please visit: www.guamsolidwasteauthority.com/jobs-general-manager.html

The Government of Guam is an Equal Opportunity Employer.