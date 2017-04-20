Final U.S. GHG Inventory for 1990-2015 Available

The U.S. EPA Landfill Methane Outreach Program (LMOP) is providing information to its stakeholders about EPA’s Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks (Inventory). The Inventory is an annual report that tracks U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and sinks by source category and economic sector, going back to 1990. Municipal solid waste landfills are one of the covered sources, and methane is one of the gases included in the report.

The final 1990-2015 Inventory report is now available online for download at www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/inventory-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions-and-sinks-1990-2015.

Key findings from this report and related information about the Inventory are available at www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/inventory-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions-and-sinks. EPA’s interactive Data Explorer tool has been updated to reflect the latest data at www3.epa.gov/climatechange/ghgemissions/inventoryexplorer/.

Comments EPA received on the draft Inventory during the public comment period are also available online at www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/public-comments-draft-inventory-us-greenhouse-gas-emissions-and-sinks-1990-2015.