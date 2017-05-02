Goodyear Brings Total Solution to Waste Expo

Highlights Will Include Endurance WHA, Goodyear’s Longest-Lasting Waste Haul Tire, and Endurance WHA Retread

AKRON, Ohio, May 2, 2017 – The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will bring its Total Solution of trusted products, a nationwide network, reliable services and fleet management tools to Waste Expo, May 9-11, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La

“Waste haul fleets are continuously looking for ways to reduce their operating costs, and Goodyear’s Total Solution can help them achieve this important objective,” said Evan Perrow, senior product marketing manager, North America commercial marketing, Goodyear.

The Goodyear Total Solution will be on display inside Goodyear’s Waste Expo booth (#2018) and consists of:

Trusted products, including the new Goodyear Endurance WHA, Goodyear’s longest-lasting waste haul tire, and its matching Endurance WHA retread, which is designed to help waste haul fleets optimize their tire investment. The Endurance WHA offers more miles to removal than any previous Goodyear waste haul tire. It is available with Goodyear’s exclusive DuraSeal Technology, which instantly seals nail-hole punctures of up to ¼-inch in diameter in the repairable area of a tire’s tread.

In addition, Waste Expo attendees will have the opportunity to learn about other Goodyear waste haul products that are available to them, including the G289 WHA, which also features Goodyear’s DuraSeal Technology.

“We will display a diverse line-up of premium tires designed to cover the wide range of

waste haul operators, from loaders that pick up trash at the curb to haulers that transport refuse to transfer stations and landfills,” said Perrow.

“We look forward to showing Waste Expo attendees how the Goodyear Total Solution can help lower their operating costs.”