GPS Insight Awarded NJPA National Contract for Fleet Management

Scottsdale, AZ – GPS Insight, a leading technology provider of tailored telematics solutions for government fleets, announced it has been awarded a contract to provide its telematics solutions to government agencies by the National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA).

GPS Insight joins a world-class group of providers as an NJPA contract awarded vendor. The contract is found under the category of “Fleet Management and Related Technology Solutions.” The GPS Insight telematics solutions are now available to NJPA members under the contract # 022217-GPI.

Jason Walker, VP of Sales at GPS Insight, stated, “We are very proud to have been awarded the NJPA contract for Fleet Management. This is a testament to the quality of the people, products, and solutions at GPS Insight. We look forward to working with NJPA to provide the technology and level of service that government fleets expect.”

GPS Insight offers government fleets the opportunity to reduce costs, reduce risk, and reduce frustration. Whether implementing GPS telematics for the first time or looking to switch providers, fleets can buy with confidence knowing that GPS Insight will tailor a solution to their needs. GPS Insight works diligently to provide customers with the most flexible solutions and best customer experience on the market.

For more information visit: https://www.gpsinsight.com/njpa/