Kenworth T680 and T880 Offer Meritor WABCO OnGuardACTIVE as Option

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 3, 2017 – Kenworth is making Meritor WABCO OnGuardACTIVE(TM) available as an option on Kenworth T680 and T880 models.

The advanced radar-based safety system is “always on” and features forward collision warning, collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control. The system measures the truck’s position in relation to other vehicles and objects; detects moving, stopped or stationary vehicles ahead; and uses audible, visual and short brake pulse warnings to alert the driver of a possible rear-end collision. When appropriate, OnGuardACTIVE will apply the brakes to help avoid or mitigate a rear-end collision.

“Meritor WABCO’s OnGuardACTIVE safety system is an important, new option for our on–highway and vocational flagships, the T680 and T880, Kenworth’s two most technologically advanced vehicles,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “Kenworth continues to introduce systems that can help drivers maintain safe distance, mitigate collisions and operate safely in rapidly changing and challenging road conditions.”

For more information, visit Meritor WABCO’s website (www.meritorwabco.com) or contact your Kenworth dealer.

Meritor WABCO is a North American joint venture focused on the delivery of proven, integrated safety technology and efficiency components. These include braking systems and controls, active safety systems, and suspension and control systems for commercial vehicles in North America.

Kenworth is The Driver’s Truck. See what drivers are saying at www.kenworth.com/drivers.

Kenworth Truck Company is the manufacturer of The World’s Best(R) heavy and medium duty trucks. Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.