A Stumbling Poet Repeats Last Year’s Abysmal Failure

I attempted a rewrite of my last year’s poem in honor of the season, but once again after one stanza I’ve thrown in the towel…to wit:

It’s the Day Before Christmas…

And out in the ‘hoods

No trash trucks are hoisting

All those carts filled with goods



OK, it’s lame, and I’m forced to admit that a Coleridge or Poe—or even Ogden Nash—I am not.

It’s a shame, because I was thinking of giving Santa’s reindeer some Tier 4 relief this year. I mean can’t you just picture his sleigh hitched to a shiny bunch of critters, as he calls out “Now Autocar, Now Heil, Now Hino and McNeilus. On New Way, On EZ Pack, Mack and Labrie.”

But that’s where things begin to spiral out of control, propelled by concerns such as voiced by the B-Tek and Rice Lake warning that Santa’s overloaded sleigh needs some assistance from Peterbilt and Freightliner with support from the likes of Doosan, Cummins, Hendrickson, Parker Hannifin, Allison, Chalmers, Eaton, Link, Lodal, Perkins, Ridewell, Rush, Watson & Chalin, along with a hundred other suppliers of parts and systems that keep Santa’s North Pole Drayage Service in tip-top condition.

Then, of course, there is Santa’s workshop, staffed by artisans from SCS CDM Smith, HDR and others of their ilk, who with the production phase completed, have switched gears to assist the recycling efforts performed by BHS, CP, Caterpillar. Eriez, VAN DYK, and the rest of the MRF Brigade in preparation for next year’s holiday season material needs.

Finally, in order to deal with the leftovers, we find the energy-from-waste and landfill management contingents tidying up the North Pole before heading south for their well deserved rests.

Sigh. What an opportunity…lost because of my failure as a poet!

Hope, however, springs eternal, another way of affirming there’s always next year…and besides, life is good. So, on that positive note, I am going to settle down for my long winter’s nap in the certain knowledge that Santa’s manufacturing and goods-hauling concerns will get on with their annual activities with no need for further help from me…except for issuing a hardy “Ho-Ho-Ho, Merry Christmas and to all a to all a good night.”