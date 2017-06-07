Forget Paris
“Forget Paris” is a movie from the mid-nineties starring Billy Crystal and Debra Winger. It’s a romantic comedy in which a basketball referee travels to France to bury his father, meets and falls in love with a woman working for the airline.
But if you say the words "Forget Paris" now, no one thinks about the movie that grossed more than $33 million at the box office in 1995. Of course our minds turn to President Donald Trump announcing he is withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord.
The decision has garnered reaction across the globe from the worlds of politics, science, economics, industry, and beyond. Let’s narrow it down to the world of waste management and recycling.
I reached out to a handful of organizations and asked for their reaction to the move.
The executive director and CEO of the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), David Biderman released this statement:
“SWANA will continue to provide education and training for waste professionals interested in reducing emissions associated with solid waste collection, processing, and disposal. Our membership is broader than just American waste professionals, and our mission did not change when President Obama agreed to the Paris Accord, nor does it change because President Trump has decided to withdraw from that agreement.”
The statement released by Antonis Mavropoulos, the president of the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) says:
“The recent announcement that the USA is leaving the Paris Accord is a decision that will create huge profits for the fossil fuels industry and huge costs for the whole planet, especially for the poorest and more vulnerable countries and populations.
It demonstrates how vulnerable and politically fragile is a landmark agreement that took many years to be developed. It highlights that the available tools and mechanisms for a global response to planetary challenges are not yet strong enough. It also reminds us that the road towards the implementation of the Paris Accord will be a continuous fight against long-term established interests that still try to dominate our future.
The immediate reactions from 61 US Mayors and 3 US States, in combination with the global outrage against Donald Trump’s decision, confirm that the world will find a way to respond to this historical pushback that puts the whole planet at risk. I do hope that this decision will create a new wave of coordinated efforts to implement and stimulate climate adaptation and mitigation measures.
This decision is also a clear sign of the divorce between US climate policy and science. In today’s complex, multipolar and interconnected world, science and scientific analysis remain the key-elements for proper policy making. ISWA, as a scientific organization, will always advocate and contribute to involve more and not less science in public policies and decision making.
The message for all of us is clear. ISWA will work harder to ensure that the Paris Accord, as a minimum measure to avoid the planet’s catastrophe, will stay on track. We will work more intensively to close the world’s biggest dumpsites and ensure that this will result in substantial reduction of CO2 emissions. We will continue to demonstrate that integrated sustainable waste management is a key-contribution to climate change mitigation efforts, and a cornerstone of the Sustainable Development Goals. ISWA will insist to transform the waste sector, worldwide, to a net CO2 saver, as the evolution of the waste sector in Europe has already highlighted.
We should never allow science to be defeated by fake news. We cannot afford a revenge of Middle Ages against Renaissance.”
I asked the National Waste & Recycling Association for a statement and they declined to comment.
I have not yet heard back from contacts at the EPA or Landfill Methane Outreach Program. If and when I do, I will publish their reaction here.
Interestingly, I did get a response from Wrightspeed, the company that makes electric drivetrains for fleet vehicles and was started by Tesla cofounder, Ian Wright:
“Wrightspeed has always recognized that government-backed programs come and go, and we’ve always required that the solutions we offer are economically worthwhile without depending on government incentives. The three to five year ROI projection we offer in well suited applications is based on fuel and maintenance cost savings and is not affected by any changes in federal programs and policies in the last year.”
What are your thoughts on President Trump withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accord?
Does an increase in CO2 in the atmosphere delay the next ice age cycle?
Two thoughts on the reaction to the USA pulling out of the Paris Accord.
1. A group of State and City leaders have stated their intentions to meet the goals of the accord in the territories under their jurisdiction. I believe that is great and they can do what the will of their voters are in their areas. Harming our environment is never a good idea as, this is currently the only place we have to live.
2. This second thought is more convoluted. When their is an agreement and almost everyone else in the agreement says the USA should not lead it strikes a cord that their is probably a disconnect between the givers and takers in the agreement. From the reaction to the USA pulling out of the accord it gives the impression that the USA is expected to provide the funding to everyone else to the detriment of the USA. Would the participants in the Paris accord be content is the USA meets the goals of the agreement but does not finance the remainder of the world’s efforts to maintain and improve the environment? Do we really expect many of these countries to follow through on the agreement? Finally is the MSW industry willing to commit to 10 or so years of no profit operation to reduce their emissions by improve their technologies and operations?
My take on the Paris Acord is the similar to Thomas Wassels’ 2nd comment. Most of the “die hard” supporters want the problem solved by spending someone else’s money. Let the US pay for it. After all the US in only 20 Trillion dollars in debt. Let’s shutdown all the fossil fueled power plants, no more gasoline powered vehicles, go to only Solar and wind power. This will solve the problem! BUT…..WHAT WILL IT COST AND WHO WILL PAY FOR IT?
The actual impact of our Paris withdrawal will be minimal, except as to its symbolic value. America has not been leading anybody for a number of years in a number of areas politically, and was getting small credit for setting an example in this one area – in which we have done remarkably well. We did make great strides for over a decade now, in large part due to the cheap natural gas availability and fracking, but also due to the support for renewables, which have become a significant and growing part of our energy mix. There has been abuse here, of course, and the cost to the taxpayers has not been inconsequential, nor in the impact on the miners and older plant workers, but perhaps that is a small price to pay for the progress in cleaner energy sources and technologies. As is normal in the fairly free, consumer driven democracy that America has become, going too hard in one direction for an extended period produces a backlash politically eventually, a part of what we are now experiencing. For political leadership to address problems that require decades to impact their constituents, and have significant near term costs, is a very hard thing to ask of them. It is already too late to reverse the carbon problem with belt tightening alone, but at least the awareness and many of the technological course changes have been started, and will slow the impact and make it easier for leaders to eventually marshal the will and resources for the large scale active methods that will ultimately be needed to truly address this problem – most of which have only been speculated upon thus far.
In the MSW world we need to move faster to an enlightened recycling – minimal carbon emissions processing that can be made economical, but the legacy of the unfortunate history of MSW and the people who originally dominated the activity makes it harder to locate facilities and permit processes in an efficient manner. MSW should become a recognized renewable resource of value. Eventually, this will be the case.
In the meantime, this Administration has to go through its period of attending to its promises to those who helped it be elected, and it appears more attentive to this so far than most. Hopefully, the learning curve and broader awareness of the longer term problems will curb some of the less helpful initial actions, and the momentum of de-carbonization will not be really curbed, only temporarily slowed. The creation of so many jobs in the new fields this is opening up will eventually give the newer technologies the same clout as some of the old, and the whole generation growing up now has been so seeped in the mindset of ecology and cleaner technologies that these will become politically irresistible. What we are fearing now will turn out to be a minor blip in progress, one may predict.
We shall indeed get this right before too very long, and when the old guard eventually embraces the need to move away from carbon as well, the battle will truly be won.
Gardez la foi!