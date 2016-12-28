For our March/April 2013 issue’s Editor’s Comments I wrote a piece on leadership that received not only the highest number of responses of any in all the magazine’s history, but was also picked up by other publications for reprinting. I regard why this was so as one of those mysteries that is better off accepted rather than questioned, so as I come to the last of my reign as MSW Management’s editor, I’d like to share it again as a swan song.

This past month [February 2013], I was invited to take part in a roundtable discussion at SWANA’s Senior Executives Seminar in Tucson, AZ, on the topic of Leadership, a subject in which I have a particular interest as I spent a good part of my first life in the Marine Corps, whose fundamental ethos is rooted in its pursuit.

From the instant a young recruit or officer candidate steps foot on Marine Corps soil, he or she is propelled down a path whose milestones are carved in the continuous pursuit of leadership skills. While doctrine focuses on 14 characteristic, what they are, how they apply to the accomplishment of the Corps’ mission, and how they can be improved through continuous attention, the product is far greater than the sum of its parts. It’s a journey measured not by satisfaction of a list of requirements or the approval of those in high places, but in the willingness of others to follow. While the Corps’ structure is hierarchical, its ability to perform its mission unrolls from the bottom, up. I’d like to suggest that this same situation applies in your situation.

While leadership principles and skills themselves can be taught and honed, the foundation on which they rest—character—is a thing unto itself. The essence of character is shaped not by deed but the wellspring of one’s humanity. Thus leadership is not a role someone plays, but an offspring of inspiration rather than performance. As General George S. Patton wrote in his memoirs, “It’s not what a leader does, it’s what he is.”

Marine Corps Leadership Traits

The 14 leadership traits are qualities of thought and action which, if demonstrated in daily activities, help Marines earn the respect, confidence, and loyal cooperation of others.

JUSTICE: the practice of being fair and consistent.

JUDGMENT: your ability to think clearly, calmly, and in an orderly fashion to make good decisions.

DEPENDABILITY: consistently putting forth your best efforts to achieve the highest standards of performance.

INITIATIVE: meeting new and unexpected situations with prompt, resourceful action.

DECISIVENESS: the ability to make good decisions and act on them without delay.

TACT: dealing with people in a manner that will maintain good relations encourage cooperation.

INTEGRITY: putting honesty, sense of duty, and sound moral principles above all else.

ENTHUSIASM: a sincere interest and exuberance in the performance of duties.

BEARING: conduct and carriage in a manner that reflect alertness, competence, confidence, and control.

UNSELFISHNESS: being considerate of the needs and desires of others.

COURAGE: having the inner strength to stand up for what is right and continue to function effectively in the presence of danger.

KNOWLEDGE: the understanding of a science or art through acquired information and an understanding of human action.

LOYALTY: devotion to your country, the Corps, and to your seniors, peers, and subordinates.

ENDURANCE the mental and physical stamina in withstanding pain, fatigue, stress, and hardship.

What have character and leadership to do with this discussion? Everything, and most particularly at this moment in our nation’s history where unbridled change threatens to rip apart the bases of our relationships with one another, and indeed the very roots of civilization. Thus as you go about your business of selecting or promoting the next generation of waste professionals, this is not a time to reward mediocrity or narcissistic political ambition. Rather it is a time to seek out and advance those for whom achievement is a driving force. Like it or not, it’s up to us who act in the public’s behalf to set the example.