John Glenn, Last of the Mercury Seven Astronauts

Last week’s death of John H. Glenn, Jr. closed the book on a chapter of our nation’s history that emerged from fear of thermonuclear blackmail, came to fruition on the surface of the moon, and then faded into relative obscurity as science, technology, and the quest for knowledge replaced the challenge of the unknown in our ongoing space efforts. So what does this have to do with waste management? Nothing, unless you happen to be concerned with the growing amount of space junk littering the near-Earth environment in the nearly 60 years since we began tossing stuff into the heavens to stay. However, the story of the early days of our space ventures is too close to my heart to let them go without a word or two in their memory.

The era began on October 4, 1957, when the Soviet Union launched a 23-inch sphere named Sputnik into an elliptical near-earth orbit, where folks in Congress got to enjoy its beeping every 96 minutes without the slightest chance of mounting a filibuster. A year later, when it became apparent that the Soviets were forging ahead in plans for manned space flight, President Eisenhower penned the requirement for us to “beat them to it.”

Search began in January 1959 with 125 qualified applicants and following a grueling selection process, NASA introduced its Mercury Astronauts to the public at a press conference three months later. The seven—test pilots all representing the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps—were immediately elevated to virtual hero status before they (or the public) had a firm idea of what dragons awaited them in the “wild black yonder.”

Given the similarity of their professional backgrounds, the seven were amazingly diverse in their talents, interests, and abilities to make solid contributions to the success of the venture, but it was Glenn from the very first who captured the attention of the public.

I could go on and on about Glenn and his cohorts, but there’s nothing I can add to the volumes of information (and misinformation) available on the Internet, or in libraries around the globe. Instead I would like to offer the vision to those who were not around and caught up in the early days of the space programs—ours and the Soviet Union’s—that when Yuri Gagarin, Valentina Tereshkova, and Glenn strapped rockets on their backs, what lay before them came close to a unified body of unknowns, stitched together with the ruminations of some 17th century theoreticians. An encyclopedia of the knowns into which they were about to sally forth might have filled page one of a Dick and Jane storybook, and while our knowledge base is still rudimentary, we have the comfort of knowing that despite the hostility, humans have managed to take some baby steps beyond the fringes of our ecosystem.

While the legacy of these pioneers is still in its infancy, already our vision of ourselves and our place in the universe have undergone momentous changes in what is a mere microsecond in homo sapiens’ time on the planet. Your guess is as good as mine—probably better—as to what might take place in the next 60 years, but whatever it is, I trust that the names of these pioneers will still evoke memories of what lies at the heart of life’s greatest adventures.

In order of their launch dates, here are the Mercury Seven:

Alan Shepard, Rear Admiral, USN (1923–1980), Mercury 1 (May 1962) and Apollo 14

Gus Grissom, Lt. Colonel, USAF (1926–1967), Mercury Redstone 4 (July 1961), Gemini 3, and Apollo 1

John Glenn, Colonel, USMC (1921–2016), Mercury Atlas 6 (February 1962) and STS 95

Scott Carpenter, Commander, USN (1925–2013), Mercury-Atlas 7 (May 1962)

Wally Schirra, Captain, USN (1923–2007), Mercury-Atlas 8 (October 1962), Gemini 6A, and Apollo 7

Gordon Cooper, Colonel, USAF (1927–2004), Mercury-Atlas 9 (May 1963) and Gemini 5

Deke Slayton, Major, USAF (1924–1993), Apollo-Soyuz Test Project. (He was grounded for heart fibrillation irregularities during the Mercury program, but was later cleared for flight in an adjunct to the Apollo program.)