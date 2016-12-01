Management of Solid Waste From Tourism

Editor’s note: this article first appeared in the March/April 2015 issue of MSW Management and has been updated with relevant links.

Small island developing states (SIDS), especially those that are tourist destinations, face numerous issues associated with the relatively limited land that may be spread over a number of islands. From a solid waste perspective management, siting facilities such as landfills can be problematic.

One SIDS country, the Republic of Maldives (Maldives), in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), sought to address the waste management impacts of the tourism industry and outlying communities beyond the capital city island of Malé.

Geography. The Maldives is an archipelago comprised of 1,190 coral islands in 26 atolls spread over an area of about 750 kilometers (470 miles) on a North-South axis, and 120 kilometers (75 miles) on an East-West axis. Located in the Indian Ocean (southern portion of the country) and the Arabian Sea (northern portion), the Maldives is 340 kilometers (210 miles) southwest of southern India. The land area of the Maldives is about 1% of the country’s territory. The islands are low-laying land areas with an average height above sea level of 1.8 meters (6 feet), which puts the Maldives at risk for climate change.

Population. A resident population of approximately 394,450 people live on 198 of the islands in the Maldives. About 70% of the inhabited islands have a resident population of less than 1,000. Malé, the country’s capital, has an estimated population of 120,000 (30% of the residents). The total urban population of Maldives is 40%. An additional 80 islands are home to 101 tourist resorts. Another tourism venue is the 157 live-on safari boats that take tourists to the archipelago’s scuba diving and snorkeling areas.

Tourism. Tourism is the dominant sector in the Maldivian economy, contributing more than 30% to the Gross Domestic Product, and 60% of foreign exchange receipts. Proper solid waste management is an important element to maintaining, and even expanding, tourism’s role in the economy. Visitors are seeking a pristine environment, not one with garbage floating in the sea and trapped on the reefs.

Solid Waste-Quantities. About 860 metric tons per day (mtpd) of solid waste is discarded in the Maldives. Tourism accounts for 21% of discards, with the balance attributed to urban areas (65%) and island communities (35%). A majority of solid waste from tourism (134 mtpd) comes from resorts. A lesser amount of waste (8 mtpd) is from safari vessels. The solid waste generated at the tourist facilities and island communities is manageable. Nonetheless, the waste is dispersed over a wide area leading to logistically challenging and expensive options for the collection and treatment/disposal. Failure to implement a rational solid waste program will have a long-term deleterious effect on the tourism sector.

Solid Waste-Composition. At resorts, waste is mostly organics/food waste (40%) and garden/yard (landscaping) trash (38%). On safari boats there are no landscaping wastes, so the share of food waste increases to 67% of discards. Island community solid waste also has a high rate of organic materials (70%). Recyclables (metals and plastics) amount to only 3% of discards, while the balance of the solid waste is classified as residuals.

Current Management Practices for Tourism Waste. The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) administers the environmental regulations on tourism. Encouragement and facilitation of sustainable tourism is the objective of the regulation. Solid waste management is one component of the regulation. Among the requirements of the waste management section of the regulation is the use of incinerators to reduce the volume of the organic fraction of discards (landscaping and paper waste).

An exception is food waste that can be disposed of in the sea. The other exception is plastics that are prohibited from combustion due to concern about toxic emissions. Another volume reduction edict is the use of a crusher to process glass bottles.

The potential for recycling of materials from tourist facilities and island communities is limited due to the relatively low percent of these materials in the waste streams from these generators. Additionally, the dispersed nature of tourist facilities and island communities presents a logistics obstacle to consolidate the materials for market. The remote location of the Maldives to potential users (India) further limits the potential for recycling. Even with these limitations recycling is a high priority Best Practical Environmental Option (BPEO), given the positive benefits inherent in recycling.

Composting is being considered by some resorts as an alternative to incineration of landscaping and paper discards and ocean dumping of food wastes.

Treatment/Disposal Options. Since the early 1970s, waste has been used to fill the lagoon on Thilafushi Island, located near Malé. The island continues to be used for disposal of waste from MalÃ© and refuse from other islands that deliver waste to the dump. The site operation program includes open burning to reduce the volume of waste for disposal, and informal recycling by waste pickers. The constructed parts of the island have been developed for industry. Another organized disposal facility exists in the southern atoll (Addu) of the country. Two new waste facilities have been proposed for the country.

Climate Risks. The Maldives is especially vulnerable to climate-related hazards, including extreme rainfall events, droughts, rising sea levels, damaging winds, and elevated water and air temperatures. Nonetheless, from a solid waste perspective, the primary climate risk to waste management facilities appears to be related to effects of severe storms, including sea surges that lead to flooding, and damaging winds. Other causes of flooding, such as sea level rise, are longer-term in nature and have broader implications to the Maldives that transcend waste management.

Monitoring of Solid Waste in the Tourism Sector. For the tourism sector, on a national level there is monitoring on compliance of the MoT regulations. Tourist resorts are scheduled to be visited annually by MoT staff. Unfortunately, the expense of visits to resorts are paid for by the resorts, which means that the resorts have amply advance notice of a visit and are thus able to correct any non-compliance issues in advance of the arrival by MoT monitors.

Going Forward. The UNDP report includes several recommendations for improved monitoring of waste flows and transport of waste from resorts and island communities. Some of these recommendations include monitoring waste management practices to improve the waste management regulations, undertaking monitoring for identification of need for locating and developing proper regional waste management facilities, educating and providing awareness for the communities, and laying out a plan of action in consultation with stakeholders.

Add MSW Management Weekly to your Newsletter Preferences and keep up with the latest articles on municipal solid waste management: landfill disposal, recycling, waste collection, waste collection containers and vehicles, waste to energy, and waste vehicle safety.

Since the report produced by the MoT under the Maldives Tourism Adaptation Project, the following activities are ongoing and expected to make a significant contribution in the waste management of the Maldives:

Implementation of the National Waste Management Policy. The National Waste Management Policy, drafted in 2008, is being pursued by the government through the Ministry of Environment and Energy. Raa atoll Vandhoo regional waste management center is complete with waste management equipment. In order for the regional facilities to function efficiently, there is still need to set up waste sorting and collection facilities in the local islands and transportation mechanism. To support these Regional Waste Management facilities, waste collection centers are developed in the local islands. In February 2014, Environment Ministry commenced a MVR (Maldivian Rufiya) 2.6 million project (Exchange rate: 1 MVR = US$0.065) to build collection centers in Lhaviyani atoll Kurendhoo island, Olhuvelifushi island, and Raa atoll Kinolhas island. Other islands with such centers include Baa atoll Eydhafushi island, Noonu atoll Manadhoo island, and Lhaviyani atoll Naifaru island. Under this program, barges are being built for the waste transportation needed, while a concessional loan has been obtained by the government to build a waste to energy facility in Vandoo regional waste management center, which is expected to come to realization in 2015.

In order to oversee the national waste management policy and Malé Region waste management Plan, implementation of a new Waste Management Department has been created at the Ministry of Environment and Energy lead by a steering committee that is currently seeking the best business model for the Malé region.

Tourism Policy Towards Waste Management. In September 2012, the MoT launched the Maldives 4th Tourism Masterplan, which laid directions on environmental aspects important for the tourism sector in which solid waste management was identified as a priority area. As a major stakeholder and beneficiary of proper waste management in the country, tourist facilities have long agreed on the proposed fees for the waste management services.

Revision of Waste Management Regulations. Waste Management Regulations drafted in 2010 came into effect in February 2013. The revised environmental regulations on waste management provided details on fining mechanism for littering and non-compliance. The regulations also mandated local council to establish a waste collection system, including mandatory bins at public spaces, and empowered local municipal councils and newly established Environmental Police Unit to enforce the regulations with authority to impose fines, which range from a $6.50 fine for littering, and a fine between $648.50 and $6,485 if any authority in charge of public spaces fails to provide waste collection services. The revised regulations require boat owners to place collection bins on seagoing vessels and a maximum fine of $6.5 million for boats that dump waste into the ocean.

Furthermore, the first amendment to the 2012 EIA regulations was made in April 2013, detailing the fining mechanism for proponents who do not adhere to the EIA regulations 2012. Waste management facilities installations is a scheduled activity under the EIA regulations, and the regulation helps to minimize impacts from tourist facilities during construction and development phase as all tourism projects are required to undertake the environmental assessments and monitoring.

Introduction of a Green Tax. The People’s Majlis of Maldives (Maldives parliament) passed a Bill amending the Tourism Act for a new Green Tax on tourists to help environment protection programs by the government. The government has identified that the revenue from Green Tax will help to manage waste from tourist resorts and local islands. The Green Taxes will be levied from November 2015, 11 months after the abolition of the tourist bed-tax, and every tourist will be charged $6 per day that they spend in the Maldives. This tax is expected to generate MVR 3.1 billion within three years. Tourists staying at guest houses are exempted from the Green Tax.

Establishment of the Maldives Green Fund. The Maldives Green Fund Company was established by a presidential decree on October 10, 2013, with the objective to raise funds necessary to conduct long-term projects for environment protection, clean water supply, sewerage, renewable energy, and waste management; increase foreign assistance in the areas; and manage the funding through a good mechanism. Due to the lack of such an institution, the government has been unable to carry out financial transactions with the private sector in the past. The Maldives Green Fund would make it easier for local and foreign investors to conduct their financial business. The Fund was established with the full cooperation and assistance of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank and secured more than $130 million at the onset.

Thilafushi Waste Disposal Site Management. One of the major hurdles, and at the center stage of Maldives waste management, is the contractual arrangement for the development and management of Thilafushi Waste Disposal site, a $49 million project signed in May 2011 with the lessee (Malé City Council) and the leaseholder an Indian company, Tatva Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. The project was delayed as necessary ensuing agreements did not materialize. The contract was renegotiated in 2012 by the then government, and is currently under renegotiation for a termination with the current government. The contract settlement is expected to bring a long-needed management solution for the main waste disposal site for the Maldives.

Conclusion. In its efforts to address the management of solid waste from the tourism sector, the Maldives have set a real example in proactive solutions for other island tourist destinations.