Tiny Solutions to Brobdingnagian Problems

Arun Chattopadhyay is a member of the chemistry faculty at the Center for Nanotechnology, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati and has been working with nanomaterials to tackle environmental pollutants for more than a decade. He says, “Nanomaterials can convert carbon dioxide into useful products like alcohol. The materials could be simple chemical catalysts or photochemical in nature that work in the presence of sunlight.”

Nanomaterials are similarly being tested to see how effective they are at absorbing water pollutants. Researchers are working using them to remove toxic dyes, arsenic, lead, chromium, and mercury from water. Check out this video that shows how nanotubes can soak up oil in water.

So what can nanomaterials do to help manage solid waste? One major application would be using nanoparticles to accelerate anaerobic digestion. It would make the production of biogas faster and more efficient. Not only that, recent research has shown that you can double the amount of biogas produced by adding non-toxic, metal oxide nanoparticles to the digester.

It all sounds extremely promising and exciting. We just need to see what the long-term effects of nanomaterials in the environment are, if any, on people.