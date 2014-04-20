Torxx Introduces The Kinetic Pulverizer (KP) At Waste Expo

Newmarket, Ontario, CANADA - April 16, 2014 – Torxx will launch its revolutionary Kinetic Pulverizer (KP) at the annual North American Waste Expo in Atlanta Georgia, on April 29th, 2014. The KP is a tested and proven high-efficiency technology revolutionizing the processing of waste for landfill and waste-to-energy systems.

With the growing need for sustainable waste management practices, including better-managed landfills and more effective recycling in waste-to-energy conversion technologies, the KP provides significant benefits for both government and private sector businesses. In fractions of a second, large volumes of waste and other materials are reduced into a fine homogeneous fluff or shattered into small particles, depending on the feedstock. This innovative de-construction process extends the life of landfills by up to four times and creates engineered feedstock for more effective waste-to-energy applications. Unlike competing technologies, as testing has shown, the KP consists of wear parts requiring minimal maintenance and service making it the most cost-effective solution in today’s marketplace.

“We are very excited to be launching this game-changing new technology here in Atlanta,” says Richard Stevens, Torxx’s Vice President, Business Development. “Our goal is to provide waste and energy solutions globally using leading-edge technologies.” Employing neither cutters nor grinders, the Torxx Kinetic Pulverizer is a robust, simple technology whose proprietary design delivers high performance and exceptional durability. It can be configured for multiple applications, indoor and out; allows particle sizes to be predefined; and enables one-person operation from an easy-to-use control panel. Numerous safety features, performance-monitoring sensors and low energy consumption round out the Torxx Kinetic Pulverizer advantage.

About Torxx

Torxx Ecohub Limited, a division of Torxx Group Inc., with offices in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, provides sustainable solutions in the areas of landfill management and waste-to-energy systems.

For more information, visit us at booth #4327 or at www.torxxgroup.com