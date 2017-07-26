Waste You and Me Are Gonna Be Partners « Previous Next » Arturo Santiago • July 26, 2017









I recently saw the old Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First” routine. It’s a timeless classic that made me think of other famous duos like Martin and Lewis, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Thelma and Louise, Simon and Garfunkel, Crockett and Tubbs, Jay and Silent Bob, I could go on and on. My point is that some pairings are fortunate enough to be instant classics. For the first time in nearly two decades the International Solid Waste Association and the Solid Waste Association of North America will be teaming up to co-host WasteCon and the ISWA World Congress. Thousands of people will converge on the city of Baltimore from all over the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and more. FREE Infographic on Landfill Management: 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operations. Covering publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy. Download it now!

The conference will be from September 25th to the 27th and will include topics on climate change, the circular economy, dumpsite closing, energy recovery, marine litter, resource management, and smart technologies. Young professionals (YP’s) from both organizations will host special events.

SWANA actually has a really cool map that shows where and how many people from around the world will be attending so far.

This will be our (MSW Management’s) 27th WasteCon and I look forward to seeing you all in the “Birthplace of the Star Spangled Banner.”

Until then, check out what you’re getting into in Baltimore!