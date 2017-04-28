Meridian Waste Solutions Acquires Mobile Science Technologies, Inc.

ATLANTA, GA (Accesswire) – April 28, 2017: Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) (“Meridian Waste” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, today acquired Mobile Science Technologies, Inc., a technology service provider and builder of innovative apps. Mobile Science Technologies, Inc. will operate as wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Waste.

“Technology and innovation are critical to the growth and success of Meridian Waste,” stated Jeffrey Cosman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “We plan to be the leaders within the environmental industry by showcasing the communications and engagement that can be created between our customers, including governments, residents and businesses, and our solid waste marketplace operations in St. Louis, Missouri, Richmond, Virginia and future locations by utilizing the talent of our IT development team and the speed and accuracy of today’s mobile technologies.”

Mobile Science Technologies, Inc. develops and operates technology supporting Apple (IOS), Google (Android), ASP.NET / MSSQL, PHP / MYSQL, websites, hosting and security. The tech firm has been developing web-based software and mobile applications for the last six years.

Bright City is a product with a current customer base in Delaware and Georgia: http://www.BrightCityApps.com. Bright City was developed to help local governments streamline internal and external communications, expand community policing and security, expedite the flow of information to governmental departments, report information and issues faster and more accurately, generate revenue via event and ticket sales and build trust among local governments and their citizens.

About Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc.

Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) is a company defined by our commitment to servicing our customers with unwavering respect, fairness and care. We are focused on finding and implementing solutions to solid waste needs and challenges within the industry and for our customers. Meridian Waste’s core business is centered on residential and commercial waste collection and disposal but it also includes a fundamental objective to seek rewarding environmental solutions through technology and innovation. Currently, the company operates in St. Louis, Missouri and Richmond, Virginia servicing over 113,000 residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential and roll off trucks, the Company operates four transfer stations, one recycling facility and three municipal solid waste landfills.

