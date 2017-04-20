Meridian Waste Solutions Names Chris Diaz as CFO

CPA With 27 Years of Experience to Lead Financials for Growing Environmental Services Company

Previously Corporate Controller for Advanced Disposal Services

MILTON, GA (Accesswire) – April 20, 2017: Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) (“Meridian Waste” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated, non-hazardous solid waste services company, is pleased to name Christopher C. Diaz, CPA, as CFO, effective April 18, 2017. Mr. Diaz has nine years of waste industry experience most recently serving as corporate controller for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) another publicly-traded environmental services company.

“Chris’s breadth of experience, both within and beyond the waste industry, coupled with his financial acumen makes him a valuable addition to the Meridian Waste leadership team,” said Jeff Cosman, CEO of Meridian Waste. “We are proud to have him at the helm of our financial team as we realize continued growth through innovation, high quality service and commitment to our employees, communities and shareholders.”

Mr. Diaz was most recently responsible for ensuring accurate and timely completion of the month-end, quarter-end, and year-end closing process for Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW), a $1.4 billion publicly-traded company while managing accounting policies, procedures and internal control within a SOX-compliant environment. His experience also includes performing due diligence and subsequent purchase accounting for numerous acquisitions. He has also held financial reporting and auditing positions with CSX Transportation and Skinner Nurseries, Inc. Mr. Diaz began his career as an auditor with the national accounting firm McGladrey & Pullen, LLP.

Diaz holds an MBA and bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida. He is a certified public accountant.