MESA COUNTY LANDFILL SAVES OVER $1 MILLION USING INNOVATIVE COMBINATION OF WASTE LATEX PAINT AND POSI-SHELL® COVER SYSTEM

Apalachin, NY, September, 2017 – Faced with a shortage of soil to cover their daily intake of waste; and an increasing supply of waste latex paint, the Mesa County Colorado landfill looked to LSC Environmental Products for help. Working closely with LSC in 2014, the county applied for and was granted regulatory

approval to combine their waste latex with LSC’s spray applied Posi-Shell® technology, and over the past year, the innovation has preserved valuable landfill airspace, dramatically reduced expensive and disruptive on-site earth moving operations, and eliminated costly paint disposal fees for the facility.

“In the long term, the site just didn’t have enough onsite material to continue using soil for their daily cover.” said Joe Donze, CEO of LSC. “We love working with innovative landfill operators, and Posi-Shell’s unique attributes allowed us to get creative with the incorporation of Mesa’s waste latex paint as well.”

Jennifer Richardson, a compliance manager for Mesa County commented that “The air space we saved last year by using the (Posi-Shell®) slurry, instead of soil, is about $1.4 million dollars.” The facility now completes in 30 minutes what once took several hours with several pieces of expensive heavy-equipment.

Mesa County has also saved over eleven thousand dollars in paint processing and disposal fees over the past year, and expects to double that figure in 2017. The creative solution earned Mesa County, the North American Hazardous Materials Management Association’s (NAHMMA) Program Innovation Award and

since receiving the award, Richardson has fielded inquiries from solid waste managers from as far away as New Zealand. “My phone has just been blowing up,” she said.

LSC welcomes questions and is willing to provide additional information or demonstrate this innovative process. http://www.lscenv.com/leachate-latex-paint-landfill-cover-pg.html