Molok Wins New Economy Clean Tech Award for Best Recycling and Waste Management Solutions

We are pleased to announce that Molok Ltd of Finland and Molok North America of Canada have been internationally recognized as leaders in sustainability by The New Economy Magazine – a quarterly technology, business and finance publication headquartered in London, England. Molok is in good company along with Google, Iceland, Tesla/Solar City, Resolute Forest Products and other award winners as it received the New Economy Clean Tech Award for Best Recycling and Waste Management Solutions. New Economy recognizes companies whose ideas, achievements, projects and solutions reflect innovation, long-term vision and leadership.

Molok Ltd. of Finland and Molok North America Ltd. of Canada have been quietly listening to the needs of the customer and working tirelessly for over 25 years to turn the world of recycling and waste management upside down. Founded by entrepreneur Veikko Salli in Nokia, Finland in 1991, Molok quickly became a global solution with installations in over 40 countries. Salli’s daughter Marja Hillis established Molok North America Ltd. in 1999. With manufacturing facilities in Nokia, Finland, and Mount Forest, Ontario, and a global network of sales and distribution, they are able to meet the growing demands of their customers around the world.

The advantages of the Molok® system are many. The vertical semi-underground design uses gravity to compact waste, reducing the number of collections by as much as 50 percent. Underground temperatures keep the waste cool, minimizing the unpleasant odours usually so inextricably linked to waste. This means reduced truck traffic and lower emissions. “At Molok®, we are always thinking of how to work with and for the environment, as opposed to against it. With this objective at the core of everything we do, all the design rules we have originate from the laws of nature” says Salli.

Further, the crane lifted design of Molok allows for the containers to be placed where they are easily accessible by the users. Reduced heavy truck traffic means increased safety on site, and the containers are easily accessible by people of all ages and abilities. Hillis says, “Listening to the needs of the end-users, and understanding the challenges they face is an important part of our operating philosophy.” She further adds, “While this is often contrary to the top-down approach practiced by many waste haulers in the world, it is necessary to create real change.”

Molok North America Ltd. has been named in the Canadian PROFIT 500 group for fastest growing companies for the past 4 years, while Hillis herself has been recognized twice on the PROFIT/Chatelaine W100 ranking celebrating entrepreneurial achievement by Canadian women who own and manage their businesses. Molok Ltd. has been the recipient of numerous environmental and industry awards.