MOMENTUM FUEL TECHNOLOGIES AND GEOTAB DELIVER LIVE CNG VEHICLE DATA AND FUEL USAGE REPORTS

New Orleans, Louisiana – Geotab today announced support for compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel level and temperature on all Momentum Fuel Technologies’ CNG fueling tanks and systems. A breakthrough for the industry, fleets with CNG vehicles can now have the powerful visibility into their fuel usage and driver behavior that is already offered to other vehicles using Geotab’s fleet management solution.

This integration addresses the industry’s limited ability to use telematics to report CNG level from the vehicle for accurate fuel level readings. With a limited network of CNG stations and an average slow-fill CNG vehicle fill up taking eight to 10 hours, this insight into how much fuel a vehicle actually receives can help enable increased vehicle uptime, timely deliveries and reduce anxiety around fuel levels for fleet managers and drivers.

“The ability to support these parameters allows fleets to combat driver range anxiety in addition to providing accurate fuel usage reports by vehicle, allowing them to understand fuel usage by vehicle or by driver,” said Scott Sutarik, Associate VP, Commercial Vehicle Solutions. “Developing this capability for CNG vehicles, which according to the U.S. Department of Energy are said to have six to 11 percent less emissions [1], is another step in Geotab’s long-standing commitment to creating a greener world.”

Together, Momentum Fuel Technologies and Geotab developed the integration using Geotab’s patented curve logic algorithm to receive high-resolution data via the vehicle’s diagnostic port. The Geotab GO device transmits data from Momentum Fuel Technologies systems via cellular networks, delivering comprehensive reports and dashboards to readily and easily visualize trends and monitor levels.

“Customer response to Momentum’s integration with Geotab has been outstanding,” said Mike Zimmerman, General Manager, Momentum Fuel Technologies. “Being able to remotely monitor fuel level can greatly improve driver productivity and fuel utilization, which is important to all CNG customers, including those in the refuse industry,” he added.