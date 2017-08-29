Marjie Griek Announced as National Recycling Coalition Executive Director

Griek’s selection followed an intensive search. She will begin her position with NRC on August 30, 2017 and will be based in Lafayette, Colorado.

The NRC was formed 40 years ago in 1977 through the dedication of grass roots recyclers seeking a national voice for recycling. While announcing Griek’s new role, Gedert pointed out that the NRC has served recyclers as a networking organization through many ups and downs of the recycling commodities markets. According to Gedert, “As the recycling industry experiences its current challenges, the NRC moves forward with the hiring of a seasoned Executive Director familiar with the grass roots nature of the organizations history.”

Griek is the former Executive Director of the Colorado Association for Recycling, former Chair of the Recycling Organizations of North America, and has consulted both in North America and abroad for many years. Additionally, she served on the NRC Board as Executive Vice President and Treasurer. “I’m excited and honored to have been chosen to fill this prestigious position and look forward to working with our state affiliates, other recycling organizations and government agencies in this transformative time for the recycling industry,” Griek said.

The NRC Boardof Directors thanks the following search committee members for their time and effort throughout the duration of this endeavor, and for presenting the NRC Board an extremely impressive slate of candidates. The committee was chaired by Mark Lichtenstein, honorary NRC board member and previous NRC president, and included Stephen Bantillo, Savannah Betkowski, Gary Bilbro, Robert Bylone, Jeffrey Cooper, MaryEllen Etienne, Bob Gedert, Gary Liss, Fran McPoland, Maite Quinn, and Melissa Young. Lichtenstein informed the NRC board and membership that the quality of the candidates for the position re-energized both he and the members of the committee. “Through this process, it was obvious how very committed individuals are to the importance and future of the Coalition,” Lichtenstein said.

Gedert asked members of the NRC and the recycling industry in general to join in welcoming Marjie Griek as the NRC’s first Executive Director since the 2008-2009 time frame.