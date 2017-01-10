NEW HIGH-TEMP PUMPS FROM BLACKHAWK: PNEUMATICS & ELECTRICS SPECIALLY BUILT FOR ETLF LANDFILLS

GLEN ELLYN, IL – Blackhawk Technology Company, the industry’s pumping-innovation leader for the past 25 years, introduces a new line of technologically advanced pumps and products built to manage fluids from 150°F to 250°F in Elevated Temperature Landfills (ETLFs) and other extreme environments.

The V-2 High-Temp Pneumatic Piston Pump™ and Anchor High-Temp Electric Piston Pump™ handle virtually anything flowable, regardless of chemical composition and viscosities, including boiling liquids.

Specialty materials of construction for the High-Temp line include PEEK thermoplastic-polymer seal cartridges and pistons, Viton® fluoropolymer seals and U-cups, brass oiler plates and green-fiber thermoplastic rods, all developed for high-heat, chemically hazardous duty.

“Blackhawk’s High-Temps are the only environmental pumps we have found that stand up to temperatures of 250°F or greater,” Mark Bertane, Blackhawk president, said.

Customer-inspired innovations in the High-Temp line include a newly developed detachable foot valve that is easier to disconnect and clear of downhole fluid clogs, and High-Temp stuffing boxes/seal plates that feature a drain port funneling any external fluid back into the well system.

Patented snap-in stuffing-box cartridges offer quick-exchange, above-ground seal replacements.

Both the V-2 and Anchor offer two models to meet varying flow and lift requirements. The V-2 High-Temp Pneumatic Model 101 produces lifts to 555 feet; Model 102 maintains steady flows to 5 US gallons per minute (gpm).

Anchor High-Temp Electric drive motors are available in ½ HP and 1 HP versions. Model 101 produces lifts to 804 feet at 1 HP; Model 102 offers flows to 3.27 gpm. Anchors also can be made explosion proof.

As with other Blackhawk top-head-drive piston pumps, all power and driver mechanicals are cleanly and safely above the wellhead. There is no high-pressure air or electricity introduced below surface grade. Maintenance is less frequent, simpler and faster than with other types. The pumps are indifferent to vacuum, environmentally friendly and do not emit greenhouse gases.

Blackhawk High-Temp products are successfully pumping at several of North America’s most troublesome landfill sites.