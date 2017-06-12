New Managing Director for Anaergia

Dr. Yaniv Scherson is the Managing Director for the western U.S. region for Anaergia. Yaniv is based in Carlsbad California where he leads Anaergia’s projects integrating organics recycling from solid waste with anaerobic digestion and wastewater for production of renewable power and renewable natural gas.

Yaniv leads Anaergia’s turnkey system offering and supports Anaergia’s Design, Build, Own, Operate, and Finance arm. He is a licensed professional engineer in California and holds Ph.D. and Master degrees from Stanford University.