New Way Customers Receive SWANA 2017 Excellence Awards

SCRANTON, IOWA (August 2017) – The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) recently named their 2017 Excellence Awards recipients. The awards, which are given out annually, honor programs and facilities in 13 municipal waste industry categories. Five customers of refuse-industry leader New Way® Trucks have been selected to receive awards at SWANA’s annual WASTECON event in September.

SWANA’s 2017 awards focused on rewarding solid waste programs and facilities that demonstrate commitment to the effective use of technology and processes in operations, worker and community health and safety, and implementing public programs.

“We would like to congratulate our customers who were selected to receive these prestigious awards,” said New Way Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Phil Allen. “We’re proud to partner with these elite organizations who strive to make a difference in our communities and our industry as a whole.”

2017 Excellence Award Winners that are New Way customers:

City of Baltimore

Collection Systems – Bronze

City of Baltimore Citywide Municipal Trash Can Program, Maryland

City of Charlotte

Innovation in Communication, Education and Marketing – Gold

City of Charlotte, North Carolina, Healthy Communities Education Program

GreenWaste Recovery

Recycling Systems – Gold

GreenWaste Recovery, California, Materials Recovery Facility

Emerald Coast Utilities

Recycling Systems – Silver

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority Materials Recycling Facility, Florida

City of Greenville

Communication, Education and Marketing Tools – Bronze

City of Greenville Solid Waste Division-Recycling, South Carolina

CHINA says “We will not accept any more solid waste!” One third of all scrap recycled in the U.S. is exported to China What will America do now? Join us for a free webinar panel discussion with experts from ISRI, SWANA, CalRecycle and Waste Management at 10:00a.m. PST, 1:00p.m. EST, September 19 as they talk about the impact.

“The recipients of the SWANA Excellence Awards represent the best solid waste management practices in North America today,” said David Biderman, SWANA executive director and CEO, in a statement. “Community leaders should be very proud of the valuable contributions that these projects provide to their citizens.”