OMI Industries and Byers Scientific & Manufacturing Announce Distribution Partnership

LONG GROVE, ILL. (PRWEB) January 24, 2017 — OMI Industries, a worldwide leader in providing natural odor abatement solutions, announced that it has officially formed a distribution partnership with Byers Scientific & Manufacturing, a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of equipment for the industrial odor management industry.

Through the agreement, OMI Industries formulated a special version of Ecosorb® for Byers Scientific & Manufacturing equipment and applications. Byers Scientific & Manufacturing will be integrating this customized Ecosorb® solutions into itsWaterless Vapor-Phase System for the solid waste industry, offering this unique solution to its customers.

“Byers Scientific & Manufacturing is on the forefront of odor control in the solid waste arena,” said Brian McLaughlin, Director of Industrial Sales and Marketing, OMI Industries. “This partnership will bring together top vapor phase equipment with a solution that is safe for employees and neighboring residences and businesses.”

Byers Scientific & Manufacturing’s Waterless Vapor-Phase System improves on existing odor control methods that leverage vapor technology, which is ideal for landfill perimeters, windrow composting sites, leachate treatment tanks, holding lagoons, biosolids drying beds, pressing rooms, and animal confinement areas.

“OMI Industries is the industry leader at tackling the most complex solid waste odor challenges, safely and effectively,” said Marc Byers, Owner and President of Byers Scientific & Manufacturing. “In fact, the Byers Scientific customized Ecosorb® was tested by a third-party, and it tremendously exceeded all industry standards for safety.”

The environmentally friendly Ecosorb® formulationcreates an odor neutral environment that’s preferred by employees and neighbors alike. This technology eliminates odors without the use of harsh or hazardous chemicals, expensive emission control systems or masking fragrances. Ecosorb® seeks out and destroys organic and inorganic odors on a molecular level – safely and effectively neutralizing even the most persistent solid waste odors.

About OMI Industries

OMI Industries, a worldwide leader in providing natural odor abatement solutions, is a privately-held corporation headquartered in Long Grove, Ill. Founded in 1989, OMI’s green engineering solutions solve organic and inorganic odor and emission control issues across three divisions with the Ecosorb® (industrial), Fresh Wave® IAQ (commercial) and Fresh Wave® (consumer) brands. All three brands are sold worldwide, both directly and through distributors. Additional OMI facilities include Houston, Texas (industrial sales); Rising Sun, Ind. (manufacturing and warehousing); and Ventura, Calif. (R&D). For more on OMI, visit omiecosorb.com.