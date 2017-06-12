Petersen Industries, Inc. awards River City Hydraulics as Dealer of the Year for 2016

Lake Wales, Florida, June 2, 2017– Petersen Industries, Inc., the waste and recycling industry’s leading knuckleboom manufacturer, recently honored River City Hydraulics as their 2016 Dealer of the Year. Petersen gives this prestigious award to the dealer who sells the most Lightning Loader® units for the prior year throughout their nationwide network.

Company owners, Casey Hardee and Sam Petersen, presented River City Hydraulics’, Regional Sales Managers, Roger Williams and Jamie McCoy, with a personalized trophy and an Authorized Dealer Petersen Industries’ logo sign at the recent Waste Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana. River City Hydraulics was previously awarded Dealer of the Year in 2014. “We are extremely proud of River City Hydraulics for all of their accomplishments as our dealer and we look forward to celebrating many more achievements with them in the future” – Sam Petersen, VP of Petersen Industries, Inc.

ABOUT PETERSEN – Petersen Industries, Inc. manufactures equipment for the trash, agricultural, arboricultural, and aggregate markets. Petersen’s Lightning Loader® grapple truck is used by over 1,000 cities and counties nationwide, and by most major waste companies.

In the mid 1970’s Petersen designed a knuckleboom that could be used for loading bulky trash. The result was a trash loader concept that has been improved and refined over the years. With the exception of 3 or 4 purchased items, Petersen manufactures all other major components, including most hydraulic cylinders. With complete CNC machining capabilities and fabrication facilities, Petersen is able to control every aspect of schedule and quality control. For more information on Petersen’s diverse product line, including our rental units, visit www.petersenind.com.