Plans Underway to Celebrate International Compost Awareness Week, May 7 – 13

April 11, 2017, Reston, VA…..Environmental and recycling businesses, organizations and community groups around the U.S. are making plans to celebrate the 14th Annual International Compost Awareness Week (ICAW) coming up the week of May 7 – 13. Events planned include workshops, trainings, compost giveaways and other fun and educational activities all with the purpose of building awareness of the many benefits of compost. The week includes the nationwide launch of the new video “The Compost Story,” from the creators of “The Soil Story”. ICAW is a program of the Composting Council Research & Education Foundation (CCREF).

The goal of ICAW is to raise the awareness of the public regarding the benefits of using compost to improve or maintain high quality soil, to grow healthy plants, reduce the use of fertilizer and pesticides, improve water quality and protect the environment.

Each year a theme is chosen to promote the week. The theme for this year is Compost! Healthy Soil, Healthy Food. A poster contest was held in the fall, open to children, youth and adults from throughout the world. Artists were asked to create a design based on the theme. This year’s winner is Ursula Gutowski, a graphic designer from Niles, IL. Her design was chosen from more than 200 submissions.

“The focus of ICAW is to educate the general public about the important benefits of recycling our organic waste into compost,” said Ginny Black, CCREF Trustee Chair. “This year’s theme emphasizes the role that compost plays in keeping our soils healthy to help grow healthy food. Ms. Gutowski’s poster and “The Compost Story” video illustrates that theme beautifully.”

International Compost Awareness Week is an annual, multi-media publicity and education campaign that showcases composting and compost products, from backyard to large-scale composting facilities. Sponsors of this year’s campaign include: Biobag USA, BioCycle Magazine, Composting News, Dart Container, Denali Water Solutions, Filtrexx, Forester Media, Green Mountain Tech, Laurel Valley Soils, McGill Environmental Systems, Natur-Tec, ReoTemp Instruments, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, SoilPro and ZERA. More information on ICAW can be found at www.compostfoundation.org.