QED Environmental Systems to Exhibit at SWANApalooza 2017

Dexter, MI – Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental products and subsidiary of Graco Inc., announces they will be attending SWANApalooza 2017 held March 27-30 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. QED will be highlighting their pumping and analysis solutions for landfill applications at booth #407.

They will exhibit solutions for pumping landfill liquids, sampling landfill liquids, extracting landfill gas and analyzing landfill gas. These solutions include products like precision wellheads, Auto Pump® pumps, electric pumps, piston pumps and more.

QED supplies the equipment and expertise required for landfill leachate and condensate pumping for small municipal facilities or large industrial and military sites. Products for these applications include submersible pumps, air powered automatic pumps, piston pumps and the associated tubing, well caps and data collection systems.

The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) puts on the annual SWANApalooza exhibition as a collection of conferences, tours, training sessions and symposiums dedicated to solid waste and resource management. It is the ideal place for companies to exhibit new and innovative solid waste and environmental technology.

For more information on QED’s landfill products, visit: http://www.qedenv.com/landfills.

About Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc.

Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, a subsidiary of Graco Inc., is a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental pumping systems, landfill products, landfill gas products, and air strippers for use at landfills, mines, oil refineries and other industrial sites, as well as hazardous waste cleanup sites. Our products are used around the world for a wide range of environmental applications, including groundwater sampling, groundwater remediation pumping, landfill leachate and condensate pumping, landfill gas collection and control, landfill and biogas analysis, air stripping and VOC removal, and wireless data acquisition. Based in Dexter, MI, QED serves customers from support centers in Michigan and California. For more information, call 734-995-2547 or contact us at info@qedenv.com.