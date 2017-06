Residential Organics Recycling: Discard, Storage, and Set-Out

Part 3

Ownership

Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), municipalities are liable for hazardous waste contained in the municipal solid waste generated in their jurisdictions. Broadly, municipalities are “arrangers” under the law and “potentially responsible parties” for Superfund cleanup. (The most-cited case is B. F. Goodrich Company v. Murtha, 958 F.2d 1192). Subsequently, EPA established policy that it will not generally name municipalities’ potentially responsible parties (PRPs). It allows municipalities to settle claims by other PRPs and limits municipalities’ liability to a portion of the remediation costs: the relative percentage of municipal waste originating in the municipality times a fixed rate per ton established by EPA. (EPA Policy for Municipality and Municipal Solid Waste; CERCLA Settlements at NPL Co-Disposal Site.) Warning: PRPs have been trying to challenge this Policy. Cautionary Note: Require your contract or permitted hauler to keep disposal records and take possession of copies so that you can establish your relative disposal tonnage in a Superfund cleanup action.

Generator to Collector. Many (maybe most) municipalities nevertheless use every possible means in an attempt to avoid being the denominated “owner” of MSW and “arranger” of disposal service. For example, many local government codes provide that the generator remains the “owner” of the generator’s discards until the authorized hauler collects the waste at the generator’s set-out site, or, if there is not authorized collection (such as with respect to litter), until the generator legally discards the materials. Most local governments probably take this approach for source-separated food waste, perhaps not to avoid CERCLA liability, but suits by consumers of products from processed food waste such as compost used for food crops.