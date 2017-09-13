Not Quite Circular but Loopy

The program uses an online secure database where materials that are needed, as well as materials that are available, are listed and trades are facilitated. ROC Detroit will help sift through the data and come up with possible matches for resources. Once a match is determined to be feasible, an exchange is made by the companies. The benefits from the collaboration are listed as lower operating costs, reduced carbon footprint, local economic development, corporate reputation, and networking with like-minded businesses.

This project launched in 2014. It’s been busy collecting data on waste resources such as construction and demolition, plastic and rubber, metal and minerals, chemicals, electronics, wood, paper and cardboard, and organics.

I’ve reached out to my cousin to find out what kind of success they’ve had in the last three years, but I haven’t heard back as of this writing. I’ll be sure to keep you in the “loop” when I do hear from her.

In the meantime, here’s one success story to come out of ROC Detroit. Veronika Scott is the founder and CEO of a nonprofit organization that makes coats that can convert into sleeping bags for the homeless. One of the biggest expenses in manufacturing the coats is the insulation. Enter General Motors. It turns out that GM has excess sound-absorbing material left over from the production of the Chevy Malibu and Buick Verano. The material made perfect insulation for Veronika Scott’s coats.

Check out the short video and then let me know what you think of ROC Detroit.



