The Meek Shall Donate a Massive Inheritance

It’s pretty impressive when you scan the recycling efforts across the country. Dart Container Corp. has recently opened three new drop-off locations for expanded polystyrene products in Oklahoma, Illinois, and Idaho. That makes more than 40 that Dart has opened among the hundreds of others across the country. Momentum Recycling is opening a bottle-to-bottle recycling plant in Colorado that can handle 49,000 tons of bottle glass a year. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection partnered with the American Chemistry Council’s Flexible Film Recycling Group to kick off a new collection campaign to boost the recycling rates of plastic film such as shopping bags and plastic wrap.

These types of programs can be massive in their scale and boast incredible recycling metrics.

While I admire the recycling efforts being put forth by governments and industries, I also like to keep in mind the individual efforts being made. Efforts that have an impact beyond finding new purpose for used materials and actually highlight the human factor in a recycling equation. Efforts that had gone largely unnoticed until a Facebook post by an involved party went viral.

Eighty-six-year-old Johnny Jennings is from Ringgold, Georgia. He started recycling decades ago as a way to spend some quality time with his son, Brent. That small acorn grew, and as Brent grew up, recycling helped him put a down payment on a home. Eventually, the acorn became the proverbial giant oak in the form of $400,000 donated over the years to a local charity that provides care for troubled children and families.

Please follow the link that tells his incredible story.