There Will Be Major Repercussions

Last year, China imported 7.3 million tons of waste valued at $3.7 billion. It accounted for 56% of world imports.

A government statement from China says one of the goals of the ban is to also increase the amount of recycled domestic solid waste from 246 million metric tons in 2015 to 350 million tons by 2020.

The following news item is from CGTN America, which is the American division of CGTN, the English language news channel run by Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television:

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) released a statement from ISRI president Robin Wiener that says in part, “With more than $5.6 billion in scrap commodities exported from the United States to China last year alone, the trade in specification-grade commodities—metals, paper, and plastics— between the United States and China is of critical importance to the health and success of the US based recycling industry. If implemented, a ban on scrap imports will result in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs and closure of many recycling businesses throughout the United States.”

Wiener also says, “More than 155,000 direct jobs are supported by the US industry’s export activities, earning an average wage of almost $76,000 and contributing more than $3 billion to federal, state, and local taxes. A ban on imports of scrap commodities into China would be catastrophic to the recycling industry.”