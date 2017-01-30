Republic Services Named to Elite List for Corporate Leadership on Climate Change

PHOENIX (Jan. 30, 2017) – Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is pleased to announce that the Company has been named to the elite Supplier Climate A List by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a leading international not-for-profit organization that drives sustainable economies. Only 3 percent of companies worldwide participating in the 2016 CDP supply chain program earned the prestigious recognition.

“This is a particularly significant acknowledgement,” said Don Slager, president and chief executive officer. “When our customers partner with us, we enable them to achieve their respective sustainability goals. We also focus our suppliers and vendors on a common set of sustainability objectives. We are proud of this recognition, and believe the environmental impacts we are making today will have exponential benefit over time.”

The Supplier Climate A List is made up of companies from around the world that are able to focus their people, networks and buying power toward reducing emissions throughout their value chains. Republic works with over 14 million customers and hundreds of supply chain partners to help reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions. Of the 4,300 companies who disclosed climate change information through CDP’s supply chain program, only 112 companies were named to the prestigious A List for their actions and strategies to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change for their customers and suppliers.

“We congratulate the 112 Supplier Climate A List companies that are leading the charge towards our low carbon future,” said Paul Simpson, chief executive officer of CDP. “Companies are key actors in enabling the global economy to achieve its new climate goals, and the leadership of this group points the way for others to take bold action and capitalize on the many opportunities that await.”

Republic has been steadily building on its industry-leading sustainability platform, as demonstrated in the CDP 2016 Global Climate Change Report, a list of top performing corporate climate change leaders, as well as its inclusion on both the Dow Jones Sustainability – North America and World – Indices.

About CDP

CDP is an international, not-for-profit organization providing the only global system for companies and cities to measure, disclose, manage and share vital environmental information. CDP works with market forces, including 722 institutional investors with assets of US$87 trillion, to motivate companies to disclose their impacts on the environment and natural resources and take action to reduce them. CDP now holds the largest collection globally of primary climate change; water and forest risk commodities information and puts these insights at the heart of strategic business, investment and policy decisions.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste. Through its subsidiaries, Republic’s collection companies, recycling centers, transfer stations and landfills focus on providing effective solutions to make proper waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. We’ll handle it from here.TM, the brand’s promise, lets customers know they can count on Republic to provide a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

For more information, visit the Republic Services website at RepublicServices.com. “Like” Republic on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RepublicServices and follow on Twitter @RepublicService.