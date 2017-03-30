Rubicon Global Joins the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy 100 as an “Emerging Innovator”

Rubicon Global has become a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy 100 (CE100) Emerging Innovator Program. The CE100 brings together corporates, governments and cities, academic institutions, emerging innovators and affiliates to realize their circular economy ambitions faster.

As an Emerging Innovator in the CE100, Rubicon brings insights on technology, data and its disruptive approach to the global waste industry and the traditional landfill-based model of waste collection. The company works with its customers, including many Fortune 500 companies, small and medium businesses, and municipalities, to find new efficiencies and cost-savings in their waste streams and to develop innovative ways to reduce, re-use and recycle waste.

“Rubicon’s business model is circular by design and focuses on keeping more material out of landfill and within the value chain, serving as regenerative feedstock for future producers,” said David Rachelson, Rubicon Global Head of Sustainability. “We are honored to join the CE100 as an Emerging Innovator and help further the creation of systems, processes, jobs and infrastructure to design with the next use in mind, for both post-consumer and post-industrial waste.”

Founded in 2010, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation was established to help accelerate the transition to a circular economy – or an economy that is restorative and regenerative, by design – working across business, government and education sectors. Members of the Foundation’s CE100 program include world renowned brands that are leading the implementation of circular economy practices, including Google, Nike and Unilever, among others.

“The CE100 brings leaders and innovators from around the world to share experiences and learn together as we work to unlock new opportunities for growth arising from a circular economy approach.” said Casper Jorna, CE100 Program Lead, Ellen MacArthur Foundation. “The concept of a circular economy acknowledges that each sector of the value chain affects others further down the chain. By collaborating, like we do through the CE100, we’re able to achieve faster, greater success than we ever could alone.”

Rubicon Global attended the CE100 Acceleration Workshop held on March 8-9 in Seattle, WA to share the latest thinking in circular economy, build capacity, develop the network and catalyze the development of circular economy innovation and pilot initiatives.