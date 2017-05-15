Rubicon Global Launches RubiconPro with Goodyear Tire Discounts for Independent Haulers and Truckers

New Orleans, La. (May 9, 2017) – Rubicon Global today announced that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has joined its elite group of manufacturers, retailers and maintenance providers as part of the RubiconPro consortium buying program, which delivers fuel, equipment, maintenance and financial benefits to independent haulers and truckers across North America.

Rubicon Global made the announcement at WasteExpo 2017, held May 8-11 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La.

Through RubiconPro, independent hauling and truck fleets can now purchase Goodyear tires at special discounts—including the Goodyear Endurance WHA waste haul tire, Goodyear’s longest-wearing waste haul tire, and its matching retread.

The Goodyear Endurance WHA waste haul tire features a new, scrub-resistant compound and a deep, 24/32-inch tread depth for more miles to removal.

The Goodyear Endurance WHA and its matching retread are key elements of Goodyear’s Total Solution of trusted products, a nationwide network, reliable services and fleet management tools, all designed to help lower waste haul fleet operating costs.

In addition, through the program, Goodyear will provide discounts on Goodyear and Dunlop brand commercial truck tires; Goodyear brand retreads; and Goodyear, Dunlop and Kelly brand auto and light truck tires. Haulers and truckers can apply to join RubiconPro at URL http://www.rubiconglobal.com/pro and receive approval in 48 hours or less. Haulers using the RubiconPro program receive advance notice of all Rubicon special sourcing opportunities, as well as additional discounts on hauler equipment, smartphones and maintenance.

“Goodyear is an exciting new addition to our RubiconPro suite of offerings,” said Marc Spiegel, co-founder, Rubicon Global. “At Rubicon, we’re committed to providing value-added, essential equipment to help independent haulers and truck fleets expand and compete.”

“We are excited about extending Goodyear’s Total Solution of trusted products, a nationwide network, reliable services and fleet management tools to Rubicon members,” said Spiegel.

Rubicon’s technology-driven waste and recycling model empowers independent haulers to compete for customers of all sizes, operate more efficiently, and grow their businesses. Rubicon Global works with its customers, including many Fortune 500 companies, small and medium businesses, and municipalities, to find new efficiencies and cost-savings in their waste streams and to develop new and innovative ways to reduce, re-use and recycle waste.

Rubicon is based in Atlanta, Ga. and has offices in Lexington, Ky., New York City and San Francisco, Calif. The company was recently named a Next Billion-Dollar Startup by Forbes magazine.