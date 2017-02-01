Sonsthagen Joins HDR as Solid Waste Engineer in the Pacific Northwest

(SEATTLE-January 31, 2017) – Eric Sonsthagen has joined HDR as a solid waste engineer based in the Seattle and Bellevue, Washington, offices. Working closely with HDR’s solid waste, remediation and industrial teams in the Pacific Northwest and nationwide, Sonsthagen is applying his specialized background to strengthen HDR services for both municipal and public clients.

Passionate about environmental preservation, Sonsthagen has spent the past 13 years working on a mix of solid waste, remediation and air compliance projects, most recently as a senior project engineer with SCS Engineers. He’s put his technical skills into practice to successfully manage projects ranging from a $4.68 million landfill closure project to numerous permitting and design projects for landfill gas systems. He’s also managed numerous greenhouse gas and Clean Air Act compliance projects.

Sonsthagen is a member of the Solid Waste Association of North America and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Wyoming and is a licensed environmental engineer in the state of Washington.

“Eric’s diverse expertise is a great fit for us—and beyond that, his principles match the way we approach our work, with a mix of technical excellence and genuine care for the people we work with,” said Patrick Haley, a vice president at HDR.

