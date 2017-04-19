Stertil-Koni Leverages Dramatic Drone Videography in New ‘We Care’ Video

STEVENSVILLE, MD April 19, 2017 – Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that the latest episode of its popular, customer-focused “We Care” video series incorporates advanced cinematography and editing technology to dramatically showcase a particularly unique customer application of the company’s award-winning lifting systems.

In the latest installment of “We Care,” the customer under the spotlight is Long Beach Container Terminal Corporation (LBCT), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in and around Long Beach, California –the second busiest port in the United States.

What makes the video especially compelling is its powerful use of dramatic drone videography, featuring sweeping panoramic views of the Port of Long Beach, with its 3,000 acres of land and 46 acres of water.

The video takes the viewer on a behind-the-scenes look at LBCT and its utilization of Stertil-Koni’s latest super heavy duty mobile column lifts – the ST 1130 – which have a lifting capacity of 29,000 lbs. per column, or 116,000 lbs. for a set of four.

But there’s much more. Innovation is at the forefront of LBCT and Stertil-Koni. LBCT is the first company in North America to utilize a fleet of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to take containers from, or to the yard. The AGVs, which operate in a completely automated area, have a capacity of 70 tons each and work in collaboration with automated stacking cranes that in turn deliver containers to the truckers or out to the yard.

That is a lot of heavy hauling. To keep the AGVs at maximum performance, they need maintenance every 200 hours of running time. And, that’s where another distinction for LBCT comes into play – the use of Stertil-Koni’s ST 1130 mobile column lifts.

As viewers of the video will discover, the ST 1130 is engineered to deliver an optimal combination of extremely high-capacity lifting along with added productivity, efficiency and durability. The ST 1130 is engineered to lift very unique container handling vehicles – and many other big vehicles.

In making today’s announcement, Stertil-Koni’s Marketing Director, Paul Feldman, noted, “We increasingly live in a video-dominated world and one of the best ways to capture and convey the compelling applications of Stertil-Koni’s heavy duty lifting systems is by leveraging the latest technologies. In this instance, innovation was our keystone. The AGVs are a first in North America; the use of the ST 1130s is also a first; and Stertil-Koni’s drone system is definitely a new milestone in showcasing how our heavy duty lifting systems take big tasks down to size.”

Long Beach Container Terminal Taps Super Heavy Duty Vehicle Lifts from Stertil-Koni from Stertil-Koni on Vimeo.