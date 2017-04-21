Steve Hamilton of SCS Engineers, Energy Division, Honored with a SWANA Distinguished Individual Achievement Award

April 17, 2017 – The SWANA award was given to recognize Mr. Hamilton for his service and support of SWANA’s mission to advance the practice of solid waste management and his expertise in the landfill gas industry.LONG BEACH, CA – The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) honored Steve Hamilton with the Landfill Gas and Biogas Technical Division’s Distinguished Individual Achievement Award at the 2017 SWANAPalooza conference in Reno, Nevada.

From early in his career Steve Hamilton was foundational in the growth and expansion of the landfill gas industry in the U.S. and is an internationally recognized expert in the landfill gas and biogas field. His experience ranges from hands-on participation in field and design work to direction of over 700 solid waste management projects on more than 350 sites throughout the United States and around the world.

Hamilton is a Senior Vice President of SCS Engineers and the Director of the SCS Energy Division. He serves as SCS’s National Expert for Landfill Gas and Biogas to Energy. The Energy division has executed over 40 design or design/build biogas-to-energy projects and currently operates and maintains biogas-to-energy projects nationwide. Biogas end-uses are wide ranging from powering universities and facilities, to selling back energy to the grid, to the production of biogas-derived compressed natural gas (CNG) for use as vehicle fuel.

Hamilton has been an active member of SWANA’s Landfill Gas and Biogas Technical Division for most of his career. He was one of the first Chairs of the Division’s Training Committee, writing much of the initial training manuals, and serving in that capacity for over ten years. He was elected to act as the Technical Division’s Vice Director in 2012 and progressed through the executive track, serving for two years each as the Division’s Vice Director, Director, and Past Director, respectively.

Well-known and well-regarded in the landfill gas industry, Hamilton has authored numerous articles, papers, and presentations. He has been involved with other environmental organizations, including U.S. EPA, U.S. Agency for International Development, California Energy Commission, U.S. Environmental Training Institute, Jamaica Natural Resources Conservation Authority, University of Florida’s Center for Training, Research and Education for Environmental Occupations, Air and Waste Management Association, and the Environmental Research and Education Foundation.

“Over the years Steve has always been a great sounding board for the progressive adoption of landfill gas as renewable energy and SCS Energy as the venue to put those ideas into practice,” said Jim Walsh, SCS Engineers President, and CEO. “Facilities, universities, and communities across the nation benefit from his ability to leverage expertise and insight into renewable energy solutions with economic advantages.”