Visit ClearSpan™ Fabric Structures at the 2017 Waste Expo

ClearSpan™ Fabric Structures announced they will be attending the 2017 Waste Expo this upcoming May in New Orleans. ClearSpan will be located at Booth 2202.

At the booth, Truss Arch Specialists will be available to help customers get started with their ideal waste management solution. Specialists will be able to show photos and examples of the many successful and innovative construction projects.

ClearSpan’s buildings are the perfect structural solution for waste processing, as well as storing equipment and supply materials for waste, recycling and composting needs. They are energy efficient and economical, and since they can be built to any size, there is plenty of space and clearance to operate machinery. ClearSpan’s Hercules Truss Arch buildings feature abundant natural light and spacious interiors without support posts. Each building is fully customizable and can be outfitted with conveyors, overhead cranes and much more.

ClearSpan buildings can be custom engineered to meet any regional or municipal requirements. With minimal foundation requirements, these structures can be quickly built at a low cost per square foot. They can be permanent or temporary and are easy to relocate.

Located in South Windsor, Connecticut and Dyersville, Iowa, ClearSpan serves customers worldwide. As the industry-leading manufacturer of tension fabric buildings, ClearSpan offers American-made structures with in-house engineering, manufacturing and installation. The exceptional height and wide open space of Hercules Truss Arch Buildings allow easy access for equipment, such as skid steers, conveyors, turning machines and pay loaders. The ability to customize designs allows ClearSpan to accommodate the different needs of the individual customer.

For more information on ClearSpan, visit www.ClearSpan.com or call 1.866.643.1010 to speak with one of our ClearSpan Truss Arch specialists.