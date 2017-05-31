Tesla Co-founder’s Wrightspeed Update

Ian Wright is one of the cofounders of Tesla Inc., along with Elon Musk. Shortly after starting the electric car company, Wright left Tesla to found Wrightspeed; a company that makes electric vehicle powertrains for commercial trucks. I spoke with Ian Wright just over a year ago at Waste Expo where he had his technology on display at the Mack Trucks booth. One year later, the company is moving along smoothly. I spoke with Arlan Purdy, Wrightspeed’s product manager, at this year’s Waste Expo in New Orleans to get an update.