Getting Ready for the Next Full Moon

To be honest I haven’t the faintest idea whether more bad things take place when Luna is at her most radiant than when she’s gone into hiding, but whatever the truth, tying her phase to disasters makes for a useful metaphor in reminding us that stuff happens, and furthermore that waste managers have a significant role to play in disaster debris management…none more critical than in the preparation stage.

So first off, who on your staff is responsible for disaster debris management, and what are his or her (or their) responsibilities?

Second, who oversees these efforts?

Third, how involved are you in reviewing your organization’s preparedness?

Fourth, do you know where and to whom can you turn for help?

Fifth, does your plan provide a roadmap that is up-to-date and easily understood?

While casting about for a topic for this blog, the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire got me to thinking about disasters, and from there to disaster debris, so I decided to see what EPA had to say. A whole lot in its 2008 Guidance about Planning for Natural Disaster Debris that contains its “Planning for Natural Disaster Debris (PDF)”, a 94-page document filled with detailed, and often relevant, information. Unfortunately, many of the hyperlinks to other EPA disaster debris sites lead to broken links, resulting from the agency’s overhaul of its website. Luckily, links to FEMA sites such as https://www.fema.gov/pdf/government/grant/pa/demagde.pdf function properly, providing detailed but well organized and easily read information.

Earlier this year, EPA prepared a 16-page report titled “EPA Has Developed Guidance for Disaster Debris but Has Limited Knowledge of State Preparedness” that reviewed the 2008 guidance document, shoehorning it within the framework of the agency’s 2014 Climate Change Adaption Plan.

Casting about the Internet, I found enough information on disaster debris management from states and local jurisdictions to overtop the confines of my terabyte external hard drive convincing me that no one has to enter the fray tabula rasa. After performing a cursory review of half-a-dozen of each, I came to the conclusion that if I were suddenly thrown into the middle of a disaster without time to become thoroughly familiar with the plans, I would find myself stymied in a welter of gobble-de-gook. This leads me to a point that I suspect is often overlooked: that in times of crisis the person on the hot seat might not be as conversant with the plan as the one who drafted it…a recognition that leads to the overriding importance of clarity in any operational document.

Underlying the detail in EPA’s 94-page document is the recognition that dealing with disaster is an exercise in adapting to changing conditions, or to quote Helmuth Von Moltke’s military maxim, “No plan survives contact with the enemy.” In essence, you can plan for all the contingencies you wish, but when it comes to preparing an operational document, simplicity rules. View it as a roadmap rather than a catalog of all the possible twists and turns.

Photos shot by MSW Management Editorial Advisory Board Member, Dr. Eugene Tseng, show the debris and level of effort in managing it in the aftermath of Japan’s 2011 Tohoku Tsunami that devastated Honshu’s northeastern coast.