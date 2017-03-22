Introducing “Dirty Murph and the Kerbside Sorters”

There are only a handful of times that I remember the exact moment I became a fan of a music artist or band. For example, for my birthday in 1978 my sister got me the “Hotel California” album by the Eagles. I was an instant fan. The first time Melissa Etheridge performed on The Grammys, I was an instant fan. It was the same with Mumford and Sons after their first time on The Grammys.

My latest discovery just took place a short time ago while I was going through the Waste Dive website and a feature article that highlights coworkers at a UK consulting firm, Eunomia. A couple of years ago these coworkers started a project that eventually became a rock band.

The author of the article, Cole Rosengren, writes this description: “The group takes a ‘recycled’ approach to familiar classics, riffing on everything from the procurement process to the organic waste hierarchy. Thanks to financial assistance from Eunomia for studio time and a growing cult following, the group has officially become the hottest act in the UK waste industry.”

I give you “Dirty Murph and the Kerbside Sorters.”

Waste Dive interviewed four of the group’s members. Here’s an excerpt:

Waste Dive (WD): How did it all get started back in 2015?

STEVE WATSON: Dirty Murph started with me chatting to Ann [Ballinger] who plays flute and does a bit of singing in the band. For a couple of years we’d talked about possibly doing some music together … I think the first thing I had an idea for was the song “Invitation to Tenderness.”

MARK CORBIN: We sort of launched officially at one of our company events in the summer to probably quite a level of astounded surprise at what we’d been working away at. There was a fair bit of alcohol and enthusiasm going around at that event and I think that kind of kicked off quite a bit of support for the project from the company directors in particular, and quite a lot of keenness to hear us again.

WD: Then that led to your wider debut at a conference last year?

JONES: We had a high spot last year of playing the Local Authority Recycling Advisory Committee’s annual conference, which is one hell of a gig. All the greats have played the East Midlands Conference Centre. So it was great to follow in the footsteps of the Stones and Hendrix and so on at that renowned venue. For a waste sector gig that’s a pretty good one. You’ve got 400 very enthusiastic waste collection local authority officials who get together each year. We were something a bit different from the usual affair.

WD: I can imagine. Well, congratulations on having your third release within the past year. What made you want to come back and what was the thinking when you sat down for the new record?

WATSON: I would say that it’s hard to stop thinking of the puns. Once you start thinking of jokes, waste-themed titles, they don’t stop coming … [Also] just the ongoing support of the company and that people are keen to have us keep doing this.

JONES: We just had so much material that it seemed a shame not to use it. We didn’t record everything we had in fact at that point, so there’s still material that we would like to do but haven’t yet had the studio time to get down.

You can find the rest of the interview here.

Their latest album is titled “Dark Side of the Bin.” Give it (and some of their past offerings) a listen.

Something might just make it onto your playlist.