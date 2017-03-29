And the Winner Is…

I’m at SWANApalooza this week. The number of experts in the fields of zero waste, landfill gas and biogas, landfills, and the Landfill Methane Outreach Program (LMOP) is astounding. It would take way too long for me to go through all that I’ve seen and learned, but I believe I have recruited a good number of professionals who are willing to be guest bloggers in this space.

This week I’m spreading word of SWANA’s 2017 Excellence Awards and the need to make your submissions by the May 17, 2017 deadline.

From SWANA.org:

SWANA’s Excellence Awards Program recognizes outstanding solid waste programs and facilities that advance the practice of environmentally and economically sound solid waste management through their commitment to utilizing effective technologies and processes in system design and operations, advancing worker and community health and safety, and implementing successful public education and outreach programs. Programs also must demonstrate that they are fiscally and environmentally responsible through their compliance with all applicable federal, state and local regulations.

SWANA recognizes programs and facilities with Gold, Silver, or Bronze awards in 13 categories:

There are three steps to take when submitting an entry. First, you have to pay an entry fee. Second, the entry itself needs to be created. And third, the entry will be uploaded to the SWANA website. There are more details at www.SWANA.org/AWARDS. You can even check out details and videos of past awards.

Again, the submission deadline is May 17, 2017. And full disclosure here, MSW Management magazine is the official SWANA Awards media partner. Make your submissions, and good luck!