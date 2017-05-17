Waste

Getting You to a Safe Place

• May 17, 2017
One statistic is the reason for what some would call a “movement” in the waste industry, at least where SWANA is involved.

Here it is…the solid waste industry is the 5th most dangerous industry in the country.

SWANA Safety Program battles the fact that we’re the 5th most dangerous industry in the country and that is not acceptable…

The goal is to move out of the top 10 list of most dangerous industries.

I caught up to SWANA’s Executive Director and CEO, David Biderman, at this year’s WasteExpo in New Orleans, LA, to talk about his and the Association’s efforts to make safety practices a cultural way of life.MSW_bug_web

 

 

 

 

