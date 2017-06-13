Watershed Geo Announces the Addition of One of the Industry’s Finest to its Team

Atlanta, GA – June 13, 2017 – Watershed Geo is pleased to announce that Dr. Ming Zhu has joined its elite staff of engineers. Zhu will assume the role of Director of Engineering Services, overseeing the company’s technical operations for existing products and the development of new product offerings.

Dr. Zhu brings more than 11 years of consulting experience in geotechnical and geoenvironmental engineering. His expertise includes landfill design, contaminated sediment remediation, coal combustion residuals (CCR) impoundment closure, earth retaining structures, geotechnical instrumentation and numerical modeling. He was most recently Principal with Geosyntec Consultants prior to joining Watershed Geo.

“I have watched Watershed Geo innovate and grow for several years now,” said Zhu. “They have solved long plaguing issues in landfill management by applying innovative, engineered solutions. I wanted to be a part of this culture of innovation that challenges status quo to dramatically improve a client’s operations and reduce their costs. That’s why I am here.”

Well-known to the industry, Dr. Zhu is the author and co-author of more than 30 technical papers. He is currently serving on the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Geosynthetics Committee, ASCE Geotechnics of Soil Erosion Committee, and Transportation Research Board (TRB) Geo-Environmental Process (AFP40) Committee. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Hydraulic Engineering from Tsinghua University and his Doctoral Degree in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Michigan. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Georgia.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to have Dr. Zhu on board with us,” said Mike Ayers, CEO of Watershed Geo. “He’s one of the best in our field and his technical background and experience brings such a huge advantage to our company. His arrival is a testament to the performance of our products and shows the commitment of the company to be the leading technical resource for the industry. There is no doubt his expertise will be instrumental in many more innovations in solving our clients’ greatest challenges.”

Dr. Zhu will join Watershed Geo’s current technical staff of hydrologists, geotechnical and civil engineers. Together, they have over 100 years of landfill experience (design, construction, maintenance and management), over 100 years of geosynthetic experience and over 100 individual sites managed through closure and post-closure. In addition to product support, this team provides free technical assistance to their clients in specification, design, installation and maintenance of landfill closures, and revetment of levees, dams, channels, slopes and shorelines.